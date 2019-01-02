Man arrested following New Years Day car hijacking in Carlow

A man is being questioned in connection with a car hijacking in Carlow yesterday.

It happened in broad daylight just after 1pm – 2 men approached a car on the Tullow road- one opened the drivers door and threatened him saying he had a gun.

The culprits took the car and left in the direction of Tullow but crashed the vehicle about 3 miles outside of Tullow and fled on foot through the fields.

Gardaí who had been alerted to the incident set up a cordon and with help from the public managed to locate one of the men.

He was arrested and taken for questioning at Carlow Garda station.