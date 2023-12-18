KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man arrested following seizure of suspected cocaine worth €876,000 in Co Wexford
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing
A man’s been arrested following the discovery of suspected cocaine worth €876,000.
The finding was made by Revenue Officers at Rosslare Europort on Saturday.
The man, who’s aged in his fifties, has been detained at a Garda Station in the Eastern Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.