Man arrested following the taking of a car in North Kilkenny overnight

One man’s in custody following the taking of a car in North Kilkenny overnight.

The vehicle was taken sometime after 8pm in the Castlecomer area.

It was recovered at 1am in Ballinteer in Dublin

One male was arrested for the unauthorised taking of a motorised vehicle. He’s also understood to have been intoxicated at the time.

He’s being detained at a Dublin garda station where he’s due to be questioned at 8am this morning.

Gardai are looking to hear from anybody with information.