Man arrested for drug driving in Kilkenny after testing positive for cocaine

Stephen Byrne Stephen Byrne 07/04/2020
A man’s been arrested for drug driving in Kilkenny city yesterday.

He was stopped by local detectives on patrol in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The man was arrested after testing positive for cocaine.

Gardai are waiting for the results of a blood sample.

A woman and a 3-year-old child were also present in the car at the time.

