Man arrested in connection with armed robbery in Paulstown
KCLR News

The incident happened at the local Quik Pick shop on March 30th

Garda and phone. File photo.
A man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Paulstown last month.

Gardaí say its as a result of a renewed appeal on KCLR and through the community text alert system recently.

The incident happened at the Quik Pick shop in Paulstown on March 30th.

A search was carried out this morning in the Kilkenny/Carlow area and a man in his 20’s was arrested.

He is being questioned in Thomastown Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

