Man arrested in connection with €100,000 drugs seizure in Co Tipperary

One person’s been arrested in connection with a drug seizure worth €100,000 in Co Tipperary.

The suspected cocaine was found during the search of a location in Nenagh yesterday (Wednesday, 6th December) as part of Operation Thor.

Drugs paraphernalia was also seized.

A man aged in his twenties was arrested in connection with the search, and detained at a Garda station in the Tipperary area under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The drugs will be sent for analysis by Forensic Science Ireland and investigations are ongoing.