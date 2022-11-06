Man arrested in Kilkenny after driving through checkpoint under the influence of alcohol

A man was arrested in Kilkenny this morning after he drove through a mandatory breathalyser checkpoint.

The man in question was apprehended by members of the road policing unit and personel from the Kilkenny Garda Station and was found to be driving as an unaccompanied learner driver.

He was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and is suspected to have been driving without insurance and was brought to Kilkenny Garda Station.

Sergeant Gary Gordon of the Roads Policing Unit told KCLR News that incidents like this are rare but why checkpoints take place.

“It’s at these checkpoints that we detected these drivers, driving drunk and under the influence of drugs but it is a rare occurance”