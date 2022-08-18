Man arrested in Wicklow in connection with assault that left another man critically injured

A man has been arrested in Wicklow in connection with an assault that left another man critically injured earlier this month.

Gardai were called to an attack at a property in the Ashfield Estate, Arklow at about 2.30am on Tuesday the 2nd of August.

A male aged in his forties was discovered with serious head injuries – he remains in a critical condition in Beaumont Hospital.

The arrested man, who is also in his forties, is being held at Bray Garda Station.