KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man arrested on suspicion of murder by Gardaí investigating the disappearance of a man in Laois

Investigations are ongoing

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/04/2021

GardaI investigating the disappearance of a man in Laois have arrested one person on suspicion of murder.

William Delaney was 56 years of age when he was reported missing from Portlaoise since Wednesday afternoon 31st January 2019.

A male in his twenties is detained in Portlaoise Garda Station under Section Four of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

 

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 15/04/2021