Man arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm after late night standoff in Carlow Town

One man’s been arrested following a standoff in Carlow Town last night.

At about 10pm a lady contacted Gardaí claiming she had to leave her house due to fears for her safety. It’s understood she’d reported that the male, aged in his fifties, who was in the home was armed.

It led to Gardai setting up a full hostage barricade/suicide incident and a trained negotiator made contact with the man at midnight.

He came out of the house and was arrested by gardai on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

The premises has been declared a crime scene and a full investigation is underway.

Nobody was injured.