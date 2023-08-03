Man being questioned about multi-million euro drugs seizure in Wexford

A man is being questioned by gardaí about a multi-million euro drugs seizure in Co. Wexford.

Cocaine worth an estimated 9.3 million euro was seized at Rosslare yesterday.

The discovery was made following what has been described as risk profiling at Rosslare Europort.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers, assisted by Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.

A man in his 30s was arrested by Gardaí and taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford.

Investigations are ongoing.

It’s the second significant discovery of drugs this week and follows the seizure of 700 thousand euro worth of cannabis at Dublin