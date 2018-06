A man was bitten on the ear in an assault in Kilkenny over last weekend.

The incident happened at Hebron Park between 9.20pm and 10.10pm last Friday night (8th June).

The victim suffered a tear in his ear as a result of the attack.

He was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment.

Local Gardai are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Kilkenny Garda Station.