A man’s dead following a crash in Co Waterford.

It happened at about 6:20pm last evening at Monvoy, Tramore and involved a minibus and a car.

The bus driver, a man aged in his sixties was killed – the local coroner was notified and a post-mortem examination will take place.

The man who was driving the other vehicle was assessed at the scene but did not require immediate hospital treatment.

The route was closed for a time while a technical examination was carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular those who might have footage – you can contact Tramore Garda Station on 051 391 620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.