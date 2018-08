A man in his 70’s has died in a house fire in Knocktopher.

The blaze was discovered at around 7pm last night and the man was found dead inside.

His body remains at the scene which has been preserved for a technical examination.

No-one else was injured in the incident.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who may have passed the area around that time to contact them with any information in Thomastown on 056 7754150.