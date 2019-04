A man in his 50s has died after a two-car crash in Tipperary.

He was driving a car which was in collision with another vehicle on the N24 between Clonmel and Carrick on Suir at around 11 last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and a post-mortem is due to be carried out at South Tipperary General Hospital.

The road remains closed this morning and any witnesses are being asked to contact Gardai.