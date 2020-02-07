Man dies in hospital after Kilkenny City assault

A man has died in hospital after being assaulted in Kilkenny City.

The 46-year-old was found critically injured at an address on the Castlecomer Road at 4 o’clock in the early hours of Thursday morning.

He was rushed to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment but had been pronounced dead by 11pm last night.

The State Pathologist has been notified and a Post Mortem examination will take place later today (Friday).

A man in his 30s was arrested and is still being questioned at Kilkenny Garda Station.

A woman in her 20s who was also arrested in relation to the assault has since been released without charge but a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The scene is still cordoned off for a technical examination and local Gardai say the investigation is ongoing.