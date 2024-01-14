Man dies after road crash in Co Kildare last night

A man has died after a crash in Kildare.

Gardaí­ say the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was killed following the incident on the R448 at Halverstown in Kilcullen at around 6:15pm last night.

His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The road is closed as a technical examination is due to take place, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí­ in Naas are appealing to anyone with information or camera or dash cam footage to come forward.