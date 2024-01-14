KCLR BlogKCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man dies after road crash in Co Kildare last night
It happened at Halverstown in Kilcullen at around 6:15pm
A man has died after a crash in Kildare.
Gardaí say the driver of the car, a man in his 40s, was killed following the incident on the R448 at Halverstown in Kilcullen at around 6:15pm last night.
His body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.
The road is closed as a technical examination is due to take place, and local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Naas are appealing to anyone with information or camera or dash cam footage to come forward.