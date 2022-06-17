Man dies in single car crash at Ballacolla

A man has died in a crash at Ballacolla in Co Laois.

The single car crash happened on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road at approximately 1:00am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.