KCLR News

Man dies in single car crash at Ballacolla

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke17/06/2022

A man has died in a crash at Ballacolla in Co Laois.

The single car crash happened on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road at approximately 1:00am.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.

A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.

The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination.

Local diversions are in place.

Photo of Sinead Burke Sinead Burke17/06/2022