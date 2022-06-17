KCLR News
Man dies in single car crash at Ballacolla
A man has died in a crash at Ballacolla in Co Laois.
The single car crash happened on the Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road at approximately 1:00am.
The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
His body has been removed from the scene and taken to Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise.
A male passenger, aged in his early 30s, was treated at the scene for his injuries, believed to be non-life threatening.
The Ballacolla to Rathdowney Road (L1640) is closed between Moyne Cross (R434) and Rathmakelly Crossroads pending technical examination.
Local diversions are in place.