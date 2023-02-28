Man due in court again today charged with €240,000 drug seizure in Carlow

A man charged over a drugs seizure in Carlow thought to be worth up to almost a quarter of the million Euro is due in court again today.

The man in his 40s was remanded in custody after appearing before Kilkenny Circuit Court last week and is due to appear before Cloverhill District Court later today.

Cannabis herb, amphetamines and ecstasy with an estimated street value of up to €240,000 were found during searches of two houses in Carlow town last Wednesday.

A woman in her 30s who was also arrested at the scene was granted bail to appear before Carlow Circuit Court next week.