Man due in court again today charged with the murder of a Kilkenny woman last week

A man is due in court again today after being charged with the murder of a Kilkenny woman last week.

Anne Butler was found dead in a house on Maudlin St last Wednesday evening.

A suspect was arrested a short time later and appeared before a special sitting of KIlkenny District Court last on Friday.

29-year-old Trevor Rowe, with an address at Abbey St, Kilkenny, was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison.

He is appearing before Cloverhill District Court later today.