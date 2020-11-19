Man due in court this morning as part of investigation into the identification of Ana Kriegel’s killers

Another person is due in court this morning as part of the investigation into the identification of the killers of Ana Kriegel.

Two teenage boys known as Boy A and Boy B were found guilty last year of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl Ana Kriegel.

The 14 year old’s body was found in a derelict building in Lucan Co Dublin in May 2018.

The boys were 13 at the time of her murder and 14 at the time of the trial so they legally can’t be named as they are minors.

However gardai launched an investigation when images and details were circulated on social media claiming to identity them

11 people have already been charged and a man in his mid-thirties is the latest to be questioned.

He’s due to appear before Listowel District Court in Kerry this morning.