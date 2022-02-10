KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Man gets court date following Kilkenny City heroin seizure
He's been charged with possession for sale or supply
A man has been charged to appear in court in March following a drugs seizure in Kilkenny yesterday.
A quantity of heroin was discovered during the course of a search of a premises in the city.
He’s been charged with possession for sale or supply.
Another quantity of heroin was recovered and €1,000 worth of cocaine in two other separate searches made under warrant, also in the city, yesterday.
No arrests have followed yet.