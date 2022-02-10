KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Man gets court date following Kilkenny City heroin seizure

He's been charged with possession for sale or supply

Kilkenny Garda Station (Google Maps)

A man has been charged to appear in court in March following a drugs seizure in Kilkenny yesterday.

A quantity of heroin was discovered during the course of a search of a premises in the city.

Another quantity of heroin was recovered and €1,000 worth of cocaine in two other separate searches made under warrant, also in the city, yesterday.

No arrests have followed yet.

