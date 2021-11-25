Homeless man found guilty of murder of Kilkennyman Peter Donnelly

The homeless man on trial for the murder of 39-year-old Kilkennyman Peter Donnelly has been found guilty .

31-year-old Damien Singleton of no fixed abode, had pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to the manslaughter of his friend on June 11, 2019 after stabbing him twice on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

But the Jury has returned a unanimous verdict and he will now be sentence to life in prison.

They rejected the defence case that Singleton was so intoxicated at the time he was incapable of either knowing what he was doing or was incapable of knowing the consequences of his actions.