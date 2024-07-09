The hunt’s on for two men who are believed to be responsible for an assault in Kilkenny city.

It happened at about 2:30am on Sunday morning on the Hebron Road.

One person received injuries which saw him taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow & Kilkenny before being transferred to University Hospital Waterford.

Garda Lisa Mullins told KCLR News “The injured party was walking home from town near Nowlan Park near the carpark, they were approached by two males one of which punched the injured party in the back of the head and caused the injured party to fall to the ground then the two male suspects proceeded to kick the injured party to the head and the body while they were on the ground”.

She adds; “The injured party received severe injuries to their face, we’re just appealing to anyone who may have witnessed it or who saw anyone in the area”.

Garda Mullins has this appeal; “Anyone who may have been walking home in the area at the time, driving in the area at the time maybe between 2 and 3am, anyone with dashcam footage say from the town maybe up Hebron Road towards McDonalds or in and around the Lakeside area, the slightest bit of CCTV or dashcam footage could help us identify the suspects involved in this incident”.