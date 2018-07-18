Man hospitalised after jumping from apartment block window during overnight blaze

A man jumped from the window of a Carlow town apartment block after a fire broke out there in the early hours of this morning.

Others have been treated for smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning.

4 units of the local fire service, 2 from Carlow town and 2 from Bagenalstown attended the blaze at Johns court after getting a call at around 12.45am.

On arrival they discovered a settee on fire in an outdoor area but the building was affected by a substantial amount of smoke.

A number of ambulances attended the scene – one man had jumped from a second storey window of the apartment block and was taken to hospital.

Some residents had to be treated for smoke inhalation while 1 person was treated for respiratory burns and carbon monoxide poisoning.

It’s understood none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The fire service were at the scene until around 4am.