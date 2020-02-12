Man hospitalised following suspected petrol bomb attack in Carlow

Investigations are continuing into a suspected petrol bomb attack in Carlow.

It happened at a house in Rossmore View in Graiguecullen yesterday evening at about 7.15pm

Detectives in Carlow and the local fire service responded to the incident.

Nobody was injured but one man who was in the house at the time was treated for smoke inhalation.

A dark coloured saloon car was spotted leaving the scene and Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information on what happened to contact them on 059 9136620.