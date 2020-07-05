Man in his 30s arrested following serious car crash in Tipperary

A man in his 70s has been killed and another man arrested following a three car crash in Co Tipperary this morning.

The elderly man was a front seat passenger in one of the cars which collided at South Lodge in Carrick-On-Suir at around 6:50am.

A man in his 20s who was the passenger in another car was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in a critical condition.

No other serious injuries were reported.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Clonmel Garda Station

The road’s closed and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.