Man in his 40’s dies after being stabbed in Carrick on Suir at the weekend

A man in his 40’s has been stabbed to death in Co Tipperary.

Another man has been arrested following the attack on Saturday night in Carrick on Suir.

The man was attacked at an apartment complex in the North Quay area in Carrick on Suir at around half eleven on Saturday night.

He was taken to Waterford University Hospital with an apparent stab wound.

He remained in a critical condition over the weekend and died from his injuries earlier this morning.

A man in his 40s has been arrested and brought to Clonmel Garda Station for questioning.

A post mortem is due to take place later today and Gardai are asking anyone with information to come forward.