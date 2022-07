An investigation is underway into a serious assault in Carlow town yesterday evening.

A man in his 50’s was stabbed near the Liberty Tree fountain at Potato Market around 6.30pm.

He was taken by ambulance to St Lukes’ hospital in Kilkenny where he is being treated for non life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to contact them in Carlow town on 059 9136620.