Man injured in last week’s County Wicklow shooting has died

A man aged in his forties has died following a shooting in County Wicklow last week.

It happened shortly after half four last Thursday at Bellevue Hill in Delgany.

A man suffered gunshot wounds during the incident and has since died in hospital.

A post mortem examination will be carried out and the results will determine the course of the investigation.

An incident room has been set up at Greystones Garda Station and the investigation is continuing under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.