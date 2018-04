A man has been jailed for 18 years for what a judge described as a “devastating physical attack and rape” on a woman in Carlow in the early hours of June 25 last year.

34-year-old Anthony Cassidy from Tinryland initially denied attacking the woman but was linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

Judge McCarthy today said he would have imposed a life sentence if it wasn’t for Mr Cassidy’s guilty plea & apparent remorse.