Man left with facial injuries after alleged assault in South Kilkenny

A man was left with injuries to his face following an alleged assault in South Kilkenny last night (Tuesday, 14th September).

Gardaí are investigating the incident which occurred in Belline Close, Piltown.

It’s understood the injured person was attacked from behind and had his Apple S8 phone taken.

The suspect’s described as having black hair, was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mooncoin Garda Station.