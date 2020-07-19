Man remanded into custody following drugs seizure on M9 in Carlow

A man in his 40’s has been remanded into custody after appearing in Gorey District Court on drugs charges linked to a €800,000 cannabis seizure.

The discovery was made by Gardai during a routine operation on the M9 motorway in Carlow on Thursday.

A van was stopped at a checkpoint on the motorway at approximately 5.40pm.

During a search of the vehicle, Gardaí recovered a large quantity of cannabis herb, pending analysis, in vacuum packaging, estimated to be valued at €800,000.

The driver of the van, a man in his 40’s, was arrested at the scene and has been remanded into custody in Cloverhill prison to appear in court at a later date.