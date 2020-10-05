Man in serious condition after tractor overturns in Kilkenny

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after his tractor overturned in South Kilkenny.

The man was not thought to have been seriously injured when his tractor and trailer overturned at about 4pm on Monday.

However his condition has since taken a turn for the worse.

The road between Graiguenamanagh and New Ross had been re-opened after the crash had been cleared.

But it’s now been closed until further notice so that Gardai can carry out a forensic investigation of the scene.