Man taken to hospital after being attacked with a hammer in Kilkenny

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked with a hammer in Kilkenny city last Friday.

Gardaí are looking for witnesses to the serious assault which happened near the Black Abbey at around 8.30pm.

The man in his 60’s reported being punched a number of times and hit with a hammer by the culprit who fled the area on foot.

Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry but are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident on 056 7775000.