Man taken to hospital in Kilkenny following alleged assault in Carlow in the early hours of this morning

A man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in Carlow in the early hours of this morning.

It happened at Cox’s Lane just off the Barrow track at about 1:30am.

The injured party was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny with facial injuries.

It’s understood the incident involved one other male.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular anybody who might have dashcam footage from the area at the time.