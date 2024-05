A young man was taken to hospital following an alleged assault in County Carlow.

The incident involving three other males happened about 3am last Friday morning (24th May) at Tullow Skate Park.

The injured party sustained facial injuries and was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down three men, all with an Eastern European accent, who were in the area at the time.