Man taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny following alleged assault locally

One man was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital yesterday evening following an alleged assault in Kilkenny city.

The incident happened between 5 and 6pm, close to Newpark Fen, where the man’s understood to have sustained an injury to his arm.

KCLR news understands the air support unit was involved in the search for the suspect, with one person subsequently detained for questioning.

That person has since also been brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Investigations are ongoing this morning, and anybody with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Gardaí.