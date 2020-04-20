Man to be handed life sentence today for murder of Windgap native Patricia O’Connor in 2017

A man will be handed a life sentence today for the murder of his partners’ mother Windgap native Patricia O’Connor at the home they shared in Dublin.

Four others, including her husband Gus, daughter Louise and grand-daughter Stephanie, are also awaiting sentence after being found guilty of trying to cover it up.

Kieran Greene was the first to be convicted following a seven-week murder trial.

61 year old Patricia O’Connor was beaten to death in her home at Mountainview Park in Rathfarnham in May 2017, and then buried in a shallow grave in Wexford before her remains were dug up and scattered across the Dublin and Wicklow mountains.

They’re all due back in court this morning for their sentence hearing.

Greene will be handed the mandatory life sentence for murder.