Man treated in hospital following alleged assault in Carlow Town last night

A man had to be treated in hospital following an alleged assault in Carlow Town last night (Sunday, 5th December).

He’d been walking along Tullow Street at around midnight when he was approached by two men, neither of whom he knew.

One of them is understood to have punched the man who was later taken to St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny after he sustained cut to the rear of his head.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them, in particular they’re keen to hear from those with dash-cam footage.