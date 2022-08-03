Man who called claiming to have found cash suspected of stealing handbag from Co Carlow homeowner

Gardaí in Carlow are working to track down a man suspected of stealing a handbag from a house in Myshall.

It happened on Sunday when a man called to a house in Coolasnaughta at around 10am claiming to have found money in the area.

He spoke to the homeowner but after he left she noticed her handbag had been taken from the kitchen table.

The suspect is described as wearing a black cap, a black jacket and black shoes.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area or who saw a man matching this description on Sunday is

asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.