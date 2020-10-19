Man who failed to restrict movements after trip abroad led to at least 56 people being infected with Coronavirus
It's contained in a report published by the Department of Public Health Mid-West
A man who failed to restrict his movements after returning to Ireland from an trip abroad, led to at least 56 people being infected with the virus.
It’s contained in a report published by the Department of Public Health Mid-West.
The index case was abroad on his holidays but he did not restrict his movements as per HSE Guidelines when he returned home.
At first he had mild symptoms including a runny nose and a sore throat.
His temperature was normal and he felt reassured by this, and socialised with a group of friends and he later tested positive for Covid-19.
However, by this stage he had infected a number of his friends, three of these went onto infect their families.
Another friend who he infected felt unwell and contacted her GP to arrange a test – she had the test in the morning and by the afternoon she felt better and decided to attend a friends party.
After the party she got her test result and it was positive.
By attending the party while waiting for her test result she ended up infecting a number of others.
One of the extended family members of the index case who had no symptoms played a match with his local team, and a number of his team mates were infected as a result, and a number of his team mates went onto infect a number of others.