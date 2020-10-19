Man who failed to restrict movements after trip abroad led to at least 56 people being infected with Coronavirus

A man who failed to restrict his movements after returning to Ireland from an trip abroad, led to at least 56 people being infected with the virus.

It’s contained in a report published by the Department of Public Health Mid-West.

The index case was abroad on his holidays but he did not restrict his movements as per HSE Guidelines when he returned home.

At first he had mild symptoms including a runny nose and a sore throat.

His temperature was normal and he felt reassured by this, and socialised with a group of friends and he later tested positive for Covid-19.

However, by this stage he had infected a number of his friends, three of these went onto infect their families.

Another friend who he infected felt unwell and contacted her GP to arrange a test – she had the test in the morning and by the afternoon she felt better and decided to attend a friends party.

After the party she got her test result and it was positive.

By attending the party while waiting for her test result she ended up infecting a number of others.

One of the extended family members of the index case who had no symptoms played a match with his local team, and a number of his team mates were infected as a result, and a number of his team mates went onto infect a number of others.