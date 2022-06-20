Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter of Gerry Nolan in Kilkenny caravan fire to be sentenced

The sentencing will take place today of a man that pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Gerry Nolan who died in a caravan fire in Castlecomer nearly 16 years ago.

44-year-old Mr Nolan lost his life in the blaze at his caravan in Deerpark in Castlecomer Co. Kilkenny on July 24th 2006.

Martin Kelly of Church Avenue in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny was charged in 2020 in relation to his death, and was arraigned in March of this year.

He pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Nolan but guilty to manslaughter, and his plea was accepted by the DPP.

A sentence hearing takes place at the Central Criminal Court today (Monday).