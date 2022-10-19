Man in 20s remanded in custody after being charged over attacks on women in Carlow

A man in his early 20s has been remanded in custody after appearing in court today over attacks on a number of women in Carlow town on Monday night.

He was charged with two counts of robbery, one of attempted robbery, three counts of assault causing harm and one immigration offence.

He was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning at a house in Carlow town by Gardai investigating attacks on a number of women.

The first incident was on Little Barrack Street just after midnight as two women in their 20s were walking home from town – one was punched several times and had her handbag stolen.

The second incident was just after 1am at the entrance to the Brotherton Estate in Graiguecullen.

A 22-year-old was again punched several times and knocked to the ground before the thief escaped on his bike with her phone.

The women did not need hospital treatment but are reported to be severely shaken.

A man in 20s was arrested in Carlow town at about 2am and a bicycle and a phone were seized.

He was charged today and brought before Carlow District Court.

He’s been remanded in custody to Cloverhill Prison and will appear in court again next Wednesday.