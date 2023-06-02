Management of St Luke’s General Hospital for Carlow and Kilkenny appeal to potential patients to seek medical advice before presenting at the local emergency department

St Luke’s General Hospital management’s appealing for potential patients to seek medical advice before presenting at the local Emergency Department.

Carlow and Kilkenny locals are asked where possible to first get help at a GP, Care Doc or pharmacy before turning up at the Emergency Department.

The local hospital will continue to deal with all urgent medical emergencies but are warning that anyone with lesser problems will face long waits because they are extremely busy.

The numbers of patients on Trolleys in recent days has been down to single figures, but that could change as we head into a long weekend.

Medical Director Prof Garry Courtney Luke’s struggles at peak time because they are service more patients than similar sized hospitals.

And he called on people to take personal responsibility with regards to issues related to the heat, drinking and so on.

