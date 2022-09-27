Manager at Kilkenny childcare service says cuts to costs for local families will be hugely important

Proposed cuts to the cost of childcare will be the single most important measure for local children’s welfare.

So says the Manager of the School Age Service at the Newpark Family Resource Centre ahead of today’s Budget announcement.

The 25% reduction in childcare costs is expected to form a central plank of the government’s cost of living Budget.

Aisling Donnelly says working parents with a household income over €60,000 have been struggling to pay for childcare with no help from the government up to now:

“We’re hoping now they’ll get 20-25% cut. And that could be difference in our service of maybe €2,000 extra a year for those parents to go towards other bills and mortgages. These parents are also paying the higher tax band”

You can listen back in full to Aisling Donnelly speaking to Sue Nunn on The Way it is on Monday 26th September here: