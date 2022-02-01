Manhunt continues in North Kilkenny following midday attack on teenage girl in Johnstown

The search is continuing for a man suspected of attacking a teenage girl in Johnstown on Monday afternoon.

Gardaí are appealing in particular to anyone who was in the vicinity of a road known locally as Cullinane’s Lane -between Johnstown and The Gallops in Ballyspellan – between 11am and 12.15pm.

They’re especially anxious for anyone to come forward with dashcam or other video footage.

The local girl was taken to St Luke’s Hospital for treatment to non-life threatening injuries and shock after the assault which happened while she was out for a run.

A major Garda search was conducted in the area on Monday afternoon with the Garda helicopter and dog teams called in to assist.

The official description of the suspect is a white male in his 40’s with an Irish accent.

However KCLR reporter Edwina Grace says Castlecomer Gardaí had issued an appeal via community text alert earlier on Monday.

They were appealing to anyone who might have seen a man with brown hair and blue eyes wearing dark clothes that was on foot in the Johnstown/Urlingford area.