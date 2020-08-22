Many Carlow people feel “left behind” during Covid pandemic

The covid crisis has made many local people feel left behind.

That’s according to Annette Fox, the social inclusion coordinator with Carlow Development Partnership.

They have been delivering care packages to vulnerable and isolated local communities during the pandemic.

Annette says people of all ages have been affected by isolation:

“During covid in particular there has been a divide. Our young people are left behind, in terms of the Leaving Cert, as we have seen, if they don’t have access to technology or computers. Something similar is we would have older people who are left behind because of isolation. Isolation isn’t just a rural situation. We could have older people or indeed younger people living in urban situations who are very isolated. The whole idea of community has changed very much over the years.”