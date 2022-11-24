Many rallying around St Mullins Co Carlow family who lost their home to fire

The people of St Mullins are rallying to help a local family left devastated by a fire that gutted their home.

The house was destroyed when a blaze broke out on November 4th during the day when nobody was home.

Because their home insurance policy had lapsed the family have lost everything.

Jimmy Doyle is Chairperson of the fundraising committee who are spearheading the efforts to help them- he says they had simply forgotten to renew it;

“They weren’t aware of it until they contacted the insurance company after the event happened and then they were hit with the bombshell that the insurance had lapsed and they had forgotten to renew, the first time in 20 years they’d forgotten to renew it”.

An associated gofundme page has been set up – for more information or to donate click here