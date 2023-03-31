March is the worst month nationally on record for hospital overcrowding, according to the INMO

The INMO has warned that overcrowding levels in hospitals must not be allowed to continue.

554 patients were left on trolleys at St Luke’s in March, with 25 waiting on beds today.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it was the worst March nationally on record, with 13,000 patients treated on trolleys or chairs in the last at hospitals across the country.

It comes as management under pressure at St Luke’s this week called on people to consider their options and to only present there if in need of urgent care.